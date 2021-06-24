First Covenant Church of Minneapolis names its first gay, Black female Senior Pastor

MINNEAPOLIS — Come Sunday, history will be made at First Covenant Church of Minneapolis when it formally confirms Rev. Jia Starr Brown as its senior pastor.
This comes nearly two years to the day that the church was ‘involuntarily removed‘ from the Evangelical Covenant Church because of the church’s “love all” position regarding human sexuality.
FCCM offers full participation in the life of the church (including marriage) to members of the LGBTQ community.
The confirmation and installation of Pastor Jia Starr Brown—a Black, gay woman—marks a first for the congregation regarding all three descriptors.