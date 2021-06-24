First Covenant Church of Minneapolis names its first gay, Black female Senior Pastor

First Covenant Church was founded in 1874 in downtown Minneapolis by Swedish immigrants who built a faith around serving the poor and disenfranchised.

MINNEAPOLIS — Come Sunday, history will be made at First Covenant Church of Minneapolis when it formally confirms Rev. Jia Starr Brown as its senior pastor.

This comes nearly two years to the day that the church was ‘involuntarily removed‘ from the Evangelical Covenant Church because of the church’s “love all” position regarding human sexuality.

FCCM offers full participation in the life of the church (including marriage) to members of the LGBTQ community.