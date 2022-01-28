Frozen Yoga is a hot attraction on Lake Harriet right now

Free Fro-yahhh classes are taking place during the Art Shanties Projects the next two weekends.

MINNEAPOLIS — This is the time of year when Minnesotans venture out onto frozen lakes for ice fishing and pond hockey. But have you given Fro-gahhh a try?

Fro-gahhh, or frozen yoga, is one of the hottest new additions to the annual Art Shanties Projects on Lake Harriet. And if you shiver at the thought of rolling out your mat on a frozen lake, instructor James Orione says it's all in your mind. A belief he's willing to demonstrate with his wardrobe.

"I wear shorts while I teach," Orione said. "In fact, this is my fifth winter wearing shorts (all the time) and I think one thing that yoga teaches – if you get a little bit into the philosophy – is going beyond your body. It's amazing what the body can do, and right now it's probably about seven or eight degrees with the wind chill negative and I feel fine."

Reporter Kent Erdahl joined Orione on Lake Harriet for a preview class on Friday, ahead of the next public Fro-gahhh gathering at 2:30pm on Saturday.

Kent: "In terms of my body, I'm not too confident I'll get my muscles warmed up out here. Is that a concern?"

Orione: "That is not a concern. We're all going to like get warm, get a little bit more limber. The movements are geared toward beginners, so you can make it work in snow pants or shorts. We won't be attempting headstands or anything wild."

Orione has been teaching yoga for several years in the Twin Cities, but this is the first time he's led frozen classes.

"Yes, this is new for me teaching, but not practicing," Orione said. "I've been out on a frozen lake and I've practiced yoga. I actually had a retreat in Ely Minnesota. We were in a sauna, and we practiced yoga after being in the sauna – on the lake – and then jumped into the lake. It was my first time jumping into a frozen lake and it was amazing."

Even more amazing? The number of people who decided to join in on the his first frigid flow class last weekend.

"It really has been amazing," Orione said. "When we start out, I bring probably about 10-15 mats, and that's not even enough because afterwards – once we start practicing – people are curious and want to join. I think it's amazing to see folks of all ages, of all types, just practicing. So it warms the spirit."

Of course, the movement helps with the warmth, but Fro-gahhh is also warming the spirit in another way.

Orione is part of a group called Bridges Through Yoga, which creates BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) centered classes and workshops both inside and outside of yoga studios. The Fro-gahhh sessions are grounded in topics related to climate and/or racial justice.

Kent: "What is the bigger meaning behind all of this?"

Orione: "Demystifying what it means to be outside and to be together. I think a lot of times, if you were to see me, you wouldn't think that I practice yoga. You probably wouldn't even imagine me being in shorts. But I'm out here, so I think it's just breaking down those barriers of who people are and what we can be and be in space.

"Bridges Through Yoga is just building bridges for folks to come together. Whether it's an ice bridge, a physical bridge, a metaphorical bridge, let's just be people. Let's gather and learn from one another. It's about spreading love and building community over anything else."

And that community will gather during the Art Shanties Projects again at 2:30pm both this Saturday (1/29) and next Saturday (2/5) on Lake Harriet. There will also be a BIPOC-only session on the last day of the festival, Sunday, February 6.

"Come join, in shorts or not shorts, I'd love to have you here," he said. "It will be a great time to see you."

