Fundraiser for Twin Cities chef Justin Sutherland nearing $200K following boat accident

Local and national culinary leaders have pledged support following a severe boating accident that left the Iron Chef America champ injured without health insurance.

MINNEAPOLIS — Just days after a severe boating accident left celebrity chef Justin Sutherland injured in the ICU and facing several costly surgeries, family, friends and leaders in the Twin Cities culinary community gathered at Hope Breakfast Bar to show their support in more ways than one.

"This amazing group behind me, literally from Day 1, have been saying, 'What can we do for Justin?'" said Brian Ingram, owner of Hope Breakfast Bar, who hosted a news conference and fundraiser for his long-time collaborator on Thursday. "They're offering to do whatever they can to help the guy, frankly, that helped all of us."

From chef at Handsome Hog restaurant in St. Paul to winner of "Iron Chef America," Sutherland has emerged as a celebrity chef in recent years. On Thursday, St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter said Sutherland has used his fame to elevate his community.

"He's somebody who makes the food world all over the globe stop and take notice that St. Paul is on the map," Carter said. "I am hopeful for Justin's healing and that's what we're doing here today."

According the Washington County Sheriff's office, Sutherland was boating on the St Croix River near Stillwater on Sunday when he was thrown from the boat and struck by the propeller. No citations were issued and the office says alcohol did not appear to be a factor.

According to family, Sutherland was driving the boat when his hat blew off. He reportedly hit a wave while trying to grab it and was knocked into the water.

Kerry Sutherland says his son suffered extensive injuries which require multiple surgeries, but he's expected to make a full recovery.

"He's responsive, he's alert," said Kerry Sutherland, Justin's father. "He's moving around, so it's been a miracle."

He says a GoFundMe page has been another blessing. Sutherland did not have health insurance at the time of the accident. In less than two days, the page had already neared $200K to help cover medical costs.

"This is tough times for everyone, and we are more than overwhelmed with gratitude for this support and we recognize that it's a lot. It's a lot that people are doing," Kerry Sutherland said. "Justin doesn't really know this is going on right now. He has no idea this is happening. He will be not happy, but he will definitely be very appreciative."

On Thursday, the Sutherland family released a statement describing the severe injuries and long road ahead chef Justin now faces.

The full statement reads:

On Monday, our family was awakened by the phone call no family wants to receive.

Your grandson, son, nephew, cousin, and brother, Justin, is in the hospital.

He is currently undergoing six hours of surgery to repair his face and arm, which were severely lacerated when he fell off a moving boat into the propeller.

How do you even comprehend what is happening? You can’t. You just get up and go.

Arriving at the hospital, and by now it’s midday on Monday, July 4th, the Independence Day we all were already uncertain about how much celebration was warranted, - and you are walking into an ICU.

You steel yourself, take several deep breaths and go see your boy.

He is attached to so many machines, and he is agitated. He is not awake, but he is aware he is somewhere he does not want to be - his movement is not free and he knows something is very wrong.

You walk up and hold his hand and speak the words into him so you both believe it.

Justin. You Are Going to Be Okay. We Got You. All You Need to Do is Rest.

Because Justin is a public figure, as a team, you figure out how to share this devastating news, knowing his legion of fans will be worried. You post as much as you are willing to share, knowing Justin is not going to be happy about it.

Tuesday dawns, and already there is improvement. We learn, from the night nurse, who has 4 children at home, Justin is having a bit of a temper tantrum, because he WANTS HIS PHONE. He even is KICKING the bed in frustration. Wise nurse says, “Well kid, what’s worth more, your phone or your life?” He is calm. However, he has one more question, can he have a mirror to see his face? Wise nurse answers gently, the Doctors will bring one when they can explain how they are fixing you and adding that additional character to your already handsome face.

Family shares this story amongst themselves, and are reassured, Justin, is still Justin and hour by hour he is improving.

You learn his heart, his lungs, his internal organs, and his brain are fine.

The broken arm will heal. The cuts and lacerations on his arm are deep, but not affecting any nerves or tendons.

As the day progresses, word of his condition spreads, and the calls of support start coming in. You know your son is popular and well loved, but you are about to be BOWLED OVER with the LOVE and support that comes pouring out.

You need a vessel to contain all the love and support, and you know Justin will hate it, but you launch a GoFundMe, because as a small business owner, who never had a big corporate gig, he has not been offered health benefits.

Even though Minnesota has affordable health care through MinnesotaCare, you know Justin. Sitting down to fill out paperwork and find out where and who to submit it to, are not his strong suits.

So, to make the GoFundMe more palatable to Justin, you pledge as a family, once his needs are met, you will launch a Charitable Foundation and pay it forward.

After the first day, the amount collected is in the six figures.

And then the big calls start coming in.

- Guy Fieri calls to pledge support, both on Justin’s physical recovery and his financial recovery – stay tuned for an announcement from him – it’s BIG!

- A united group of Community Dentists – many who are partners of the MHealth Fairview Health Systems calls to say they have pledged to fix his smile, and it’s complimentary. #ROWTHEBOAT #SKI-U-MAH

Zachary Quinn, founder of Love Your Melon calls to say the proceeds from his annual Summer Party fundraiser on July 16t - an event Justin always shows up for, will now be donated to his GoFundMe

Hope Breakfast Bar will donate the sales from all the food sold today to the GoFundMe.

Chefs from ALL OVER THE WORLD and EVERYONE from Minnesota are calling, and getting on group texts, to organize and offer to do whatever is needed to help.

You slowly come to grips with the fact that there is a LITERAL ARMY of people standing shoulder to shoulder behind your son, and he is truly not only going to be fine, he is going to fulfill the purpose he was born to do.

He will change the world.

As a family our only way to say thank you is to start making plans on how we are going to donate this money to those in need.

So in the end, it was an Independence Day to Celebrate after all.

"Today, our small restaurant, every dollar that comes in will be given to his GoFundMe. That's not profits, that's not a percentage of, It's every dollar."

