Holocaust survivor testifies in favor of requiring schools to teach the history of genocide

Dora Zaidenweber spoke in support of a bill that would require Holocaust and genocide education in social studies curricula for middle and high school students.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST PAUL, Minn. — At age 99, Dora Zaidenweber has spent much of her life warning against a repeat of the Holocaust. On Wednesday, her message was for members of the House Education Policy Committee.

Dora was 15 when her extended family was forced into a Jewish ghetto in Poland. At age 19 they were moved to the Auschwitz death camp and later moved to Bergen-Belsen. By the time they were liberated, only her parents, and one brother were still alive. Then Dora came to Ameria in 1950.

"When we were privileged to come to the United States most people were not quite believing that this could've happened to us, and they certainly didn't believe as we pleaded that it could happen here," she testified.

Dora was in St. Paul to testify in favor of a bill that would require public schools to teach about the history of genocide, including the Holocaust.

"Everybody in Minnesota education should have a knowledge of the dangers of what murder, mass murder can happen and that people have to have to understand to learn to live with each other," she said.

A St. Louis Park woman swept into the Holocaust at age 15 had some words of advice for Minnesota lawmakers today. That story, coming up on Breaking the News at 6:30 on @kare11 #BTN11 pic.twitter.com/Rj6TtYEc8I — John Croman (@JohnCroman) March 15, 2023

Rep. Frank Hornstein is the lead author of the bill, and himself is the son of Holocaust survivors. He put their stories in a college paper 41 years ago.

"I never met my grandparents. Both sets of grandparents on both sides were murdered by the Nazis along with many uncles and aunts," Hornstein said.

He's especially concerned at a time when hate groups are working to erase history

"The point of this bill is to make sure that Minnesota students are very familiar with the genocides that have taken place around the world, the Holocaust, and right here in Minnesota the indigenous people's genocide," Hornstein said.

Dora was treated like a star at the State Capitol, but it wasn't always that way. Her visits to Minnesota public schools were most often very discouraging.

"I had really terrible experiences just for being Jewish," she said. "It happened so often that coming home that I was really crying."

The bill's next stop is the Education Finance Committee, where they'll decide how much it'll cost.

Watch more Breaking The News:

Watch all of the latest stories from Breaking The News in our YouTube playlist:

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+