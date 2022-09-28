'I want to be that representation I never saw growing up' | Local woman shares experience to help others

Andi Skillings was 29 when she was diagnosed with breast cancer. As a gay, Hispanic woman without insurance, she wants her story to shed light on her experience.

Example video title will go here for this video

Andi Skillings was 29 years old -- and living her best life -- when...

"It was actually after a yoga workout and I came home and I felt something in my right breast that I had never felt before," she recalled.

Andi was diagnosed with breast cancer.

"One day you're in your apartment cooking, and then they call you and give you the news and I ran straight to the toilet," Andi said. "I was sick. Immediately sick to my stomach A bad dream."

A bad dream because she had cancer, and because she had no medical insurance. But in that moment, she got a lifeline. The Minnesota Department of Health Sage program stepped in and paid for the mammogram, and set her up for doctors, appointments and treatments while also helping her get insured.

And she needed that help because she didn't know what to do or how to do it, because she never saw breast cancer coming.

"For a long time, I was very naive to the fact that Hispanic women even really got breast cancer very often, as crazy as that sounds," she said. "You look at a billboard or a TV ad, most of the time it's a white woman. So, I never got to see a face that looked like mine. Wasn't on my radar at all.

And while Hispanic women get breast cancer less often, they get more aggressive cancer -- like Andi's -- which is a rare form of triple negative.

"This breast cancer is more likely to return and metastasize, and this type of breast cancer often affects Hispanic women most," Andi said.

But Andi was in another marginalized community, too -- one she didn't see when it came to breast cancer.

"You know, also being a queer person of color, I was afraid at what kind of care I was going to be given," she said.

In the medical world, yes, but at home, she didn't have to fear at all.

"When she got that phone call, I was like, 'I am right there with you. I am not going anywhere," said Andi's wife Eva Skillings. "I just had no question, I will hold your hand through this entire thing."

Eva fought with her for over a year -- treatments, surgeries and the moment she got her first all-clear.

They tell the story of the cancer they fought for three reasons: gay women, Hispanic women and uninsured women should be a part of the conversation.

"I want to be that representation I never saw growing up," Andi said.

Watch more Breaking The News: