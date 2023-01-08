'It was a wild day': Minnesota couples reflect on a decade of marriage equality

From midnight weddings in St. Paul and the Mall of America to a supersized Sunday for 16 couples in one church, couples celebrated love in many ways.

MINNEAPOLIS — Shortly after midnight on Aug. 1, 2013, Reid and Paul Bordson-Nolle celebrated the first legal, same-sex wedding in St Paul.

"It was a wild day. My daughter was 18 months old," Reid Bordson-Nolle said. "We did a lot of interviews."

During an interview with KARE 11 at the time, the newly married couple tried to reflect on the history they had just made.

"To know we got married and we're kind of officially the first wedding in the capital city where all this political action happened, is just... it's insane," Reid Bordson-Nolle said.

A decade later, he spent the day reflecting on that history once again.

Reid Bordson-Nolle: "Over time, I think it's just been so much back-and-forth and back-and-forth, as far as pushes for equality and then resistance to that, and I feel like we were so lucky to be part of such a big day for a lot of people in Minnesota."

Kent: "It wasn't your first big day though, right?"

Reid: "No. On Aug. 2, 2003, Paul and I had our first wedding. It was not a legal wedding but all of our family and extended family was there. We wanted to be married. We were 25 at the time, had been together three years and we were ready to be married, whether it was legal or not."

Kent: "Paul is not here, but you are still together."

Reid: "Yes, we are together, and our daughter is now 11 1/2, turning 12 in October. We're still happy and loving life."

So are Elizabeth Permar and her wife Carol Gilbert.

"I think, ever since then, I've just been grateful to the state of Minnesota for letting us get married," Gilbert said.

For the couple from Richfield, 2013 also wasn't the first time they had committed to each other. They held their own, unofficial, wedding at First Universality Church of Minneapolis back in 2004, but jumped at the chance to make their union official during a unique celebration at the church nine years later.

"We were making preparations for what we kind of called, inside, 'the big gay wedding,'" said senior minister Jen Crow.

Carol and Elizabeth joined 15 other couples who married at the church on the first Sunday they could.

"The primary message of this congregation is that each and every person is born whole, holy and worthy," Crow said. "So everybody is in that circle of love. Nobody is excluded, and so to have an event and an opportunity to really celebrate that, where that stretching of the circle was happening in society, it was such a big day of celebration after waiting for so very long."

"My dear friend made all the cakes that day," Elizabeth said. "We had a DJ, the parents were here, the kids were here."

Ten years later, the proud parents had a chance to return the favor.

"Our son got married two weeks ago to the most wonderful woman and her family is wonderful and nobody blinked that Tim had several moms," Elizabeth said.

Though the couples look back fondly on the last 10 years of their personal lives, they acknowledge that the political environment for the LGBTQ+ community, especially in some states, has grown more contentious.

"There are so many opposing forces that have become very vocal in the last year, especially," Reid said. "I think it's a time that 10 years has gone by and people can take for granted that the law is the law but I don't think there's ever any guarantee that things are going to stay that way unless people stay active."

"We're just watching the pendulum swing," Carol said.

"But we're not alone," Elizabeth said. "It used to be that we had to do the political work ourselves, and now I feel like we're in a sea of allies. Young people don't care, and now they're mad."

KARE 11 also caught up with Amy and Holli Petrich, who were married in another midnight wedding back in 2013 at the Chapel of Love inside the Mall of America.

Though the Chapel of Love itself closed in recent years, Holli says the couple is still very much in love. They also added to their family four years ago, welcoming their first son together, named River.

"Life is good and we’re enjoying it all," Holli said.

