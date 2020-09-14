Jonah Larson is hitting the national stage on The Drew Barrymore Show

He will work as a correspondent from his basement studio in La Crosse, Wisconsin.

LA CROSSE, Wis. — Jonah Larson is pretty unforgettable.

The 12-year-old from La Crosse, Wisconsin made headlines in his hometown in January of 2019 and then Boyd Huppert was able to feature him here at KARE – because that kid can crochet like no other.

But beyond his hands, is his heart.

And his story was so captivating it didn’t take long for a nation to take notice.

And come Tuesday, Jonah will begin a new chapter in that notice as a correspondent for Drew Barrymore on her new talk show that airs on KARE 11.