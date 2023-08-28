Judy and Jana reunite at the Minnesota State Fair

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — Last year, Breaking the News anchor Jana Shortal set out to ask attendees at the Minnesota State Fair a few questions - one of those questions being, "What brings you joy?"
A woman named Judy responded to that question with a simple answer: Sex.
Jana, shocked and delighted, fell to the ground laughing. The video went viral, and in some circles, Judy became a State Fair icon.
So, of course, we wanted to catch up with her again this year.
From her thoughts on online dating to what guys are her "type," Jana got an update on Judy's love life back at the fairgrounds... along with an order of cheese curds.
Jana and Judy reunite at the Minnesota State Fair
