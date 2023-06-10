Kaitlyn's Kloset closing temporarily as need far exceeds donations

The Eagan non-profit will close its doors to shoppers in hopes of restocking shelves with donation drives next week.

EAGAN, Minn. — Giving families in need a free place to shop for their kids has been at the heart of Kaitlyn Stock's mission since she was a kid herself.

"This is everything to me," Stock said. "I've been doing this for 11 years as volunteer work. I do it every day. I love it."

Stock was just 13 when she started Kaitlyn's Kloset in her parents' basement in Farmington, MN. She was featured as a "Kid Who Kares" at the age of 16.

In the eight years since, Kaitlyn's Kloset has expanded into Saints Martha and Mary Episcopal Church in Eagan.

"I've seen the sense of community come through all along the way," she said.

But lately, she said it hasn't been enough to match the sense of need coming through her doors.

"We previously have run about a one-to-one client-to-donor ratio," Stock said. "Now it's more a five to one client to donor ratio. That's what our last month's numbers looked like."

And by this week she realized she didn't have enough left to give.

"I was in tears all day Wednesday just feeling like this weight was hanging on me, I couldn't serve the clients," Stock said. "I was having to say, 'I'm sorry, this is what we have. This is it.' We weren't giving our shoppers a dignified experience."

That night, Kaitlyn posted online that she would be closing next week.

"It was a decision that didn't come lightly," she said.

Instead, she and her team of volunteers will focus on organizing donation drives with an emphasis on high-need items.

"Our biggest need right now is the size five to eight kids clothes," Stock said. "When families come in they can get 25 clothing items per child. But this is all we have. Our size 14 we have three items."

She says they're also constantly looking for non-perishable food for their small food pantry, along with certain sizes of diapers.

"We are very lucky to have been able to receive a donation of size ones, twos and threes, so we're set for babies," she said. "But what we see is a lot of families come in with those older kids. Our shelves that are supposed to hold size four, five and sixes are nearly bare."

Kaitlyn said she's confident the community will come out to help re-fill the shelves and that her doors will reopen in two weeks. Her initial post about closing has already been shared widely, and several donations have already come in despite limited drop-off times.

"It's very exciting," she said. "This bag has some winter hats, which we have like no winter hats, mittens, gloves, snow pants, coats. That's something that we're really struggling with right now."

But at a time when so many families are struggling even more, she's not about to give up now.

Kent Erdahl: "What would you tell people who may be seeing this today?"

Stock: "If you need help, say it. Come. We're here, you will never be judged for asking for help. We say good job, thank you for coming here.

To those who may have items to donate, please, please, please see our website on how to drop of donations during our open hours next week because all of this is donation. It's really a sense of community inside these walls and we just need that community to pull through."

Those looking to donate, or looking for assistance, will still be able to shop or drop off items at Kaitlin's Kloset on Saturday from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Kaitlin's Kloset is located at 4180 Lexington Ave S, Eagan, MN, 55123.

Doors will close to shoppers next week, but the space will be open for donation drives during the following days and times:

Wednesday, October 11: 12 p.m.-4 p.m.

Thursday, October 12: 5 p.m.-7 p.m.

Friday, October 13: 5 p.m.-7 p.m.

Saturday, October 14: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

They also shared the following list of items they are looking for:

- Children’s clothes size 5 - Big kid 16/18/20 in great condition (no holes, rips, stains) - We are completely out of size 5 and larger clothes

- Non-perishable food: big need for cereal, beverages, meat, beans, condiments, rice/potato items, and snacks (both individual and full size) but we will accept any non-perishable food!

- Household/Cleaning Items (paper towels, hand soap, dish soap, etc)

- Personal Care Items: Shampoo, conditioner, lotion, body wash, deodorant, etc (please no razors)

- Oral Hygiene and First Aid: Toothpaste, band-aids, antibiotic ointment, etc (please no isopropyl alcohol or mouthwash)

- Diapers Size 4, 5, 6 (CAN be opened packs) - We are completely out

- Wipes (Fragrance-free please) - We are completely out

- Pads/Tampons (CAN be opened packs if they are individually wrapped)

- Children’s Winter Gear in great condition: Hats, mittens, coats, snow pants, boots, etc

- CLEAN children’s socks and undies

- Baby blankets, towels, washcloths, and burp cloths in great condition (no stains)

- Children’s shoes in great condition (no stains, holes)

- Paper bags! We always need paper bags!

