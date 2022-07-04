'We can do anything': Ketanji Brown Jackson's SCOTUS appointment opens door for next generation of Black leaders

Judge Brown Jackson is not only the first Black woman to be on SCOTUS, but also the first justice with a public defender background.

MINNEAPOLIS — A moment like this cannot be summarized into a few words.

"I don't know; it's just a magical moment for us today, and I think that Black women attorneys all over the world are celebrating this," DeShayla Strachan said.

"I wish there was a way I could articulate how I feel right now, and I think the best way I can sum it up is, just, really excited," Maikieta Brantley added.

Strachan and Brantley are both visiting assistant professors of law at the Mitchell Hamline School of Law. Brantley added that when history is made, it feels like it comes with a sense of disbelief at times.

"I think about when President Barack Obama was first elected and my grandfather — he was a marine, he loved his country — he never would have thought there'd be an African president," Brantley said. "So for me to see an African woman in the Supreme Court is that same type of feeling. And I hope that when my niece and nephew are older, there won't be so many firsts; that there will be a more diversified country in terms of our political system and judiciary system."

Plus, the fact that Ketanji Brown Jackson comes from a public defender background is also a huge detail.

"Historically the Supreme Court has been very conservative, very much a white, male-dominated court, as has the profession of law has been, and the views historically. Supreme Court justices have been corporate attorneys and prosecutors mostly, and here, Justice Jackson has been able to be the first person with the voice of reason," Strachan said, "who has represented poor people who couldn't afford an attorney."

"When you're a prosecutor you are the government's lawyer, so it seems like an only fair trajectory that you'd get some sort of judicial appointment because you have been a government representative," Brantley said. "I think maybe that stigma will go away a little bit now that you can still be a Supreme Court justice having taken that career path."

And lastly, as the second-youngest Supreme Court justice, Brown Jackson's service will be long, which means open doors for so many others.

"She's going to have a career where she can have Supreme Court clerks come into her office and learn from her, that she can teach new things to, and that can pull on her experiences at her prior career and now on the Supreme Court," Brantley said.

"As Black women, coming from two undervalued identities, we suffer from imposter syndrome because of the failure of role models in high places. And this is going to contribute to Black women, Black women attorneys, Black attorneys — just people of color in general — are going to know that we can do anything," Strachan said.

