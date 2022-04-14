Little Mekong Night Market latest event to announce cancellation in St. Paul

For the last five to six months, organizers gave the green light for vendors to start preparations for this year's festivities, but they were forced to cancel.

ST PAUL, Minn. — There's a stretch on University Avenue in St. Paul that plays host to a much-anticipated street festival of food, art and culture each year in July.

"The Little Mekong Night Market started in 2013," said Va'Megn Thoj, the Executive Director of the Asian Economic Development Association based in St. Paul. "It's been seven years that we had it, it's grown every year."

But for the last two years, organizers were forced to cancel the event due to the pandemic.

"We didn't want people to come out and risk their health, it was very disappointing obviously," he said.

For the last five to six months, organizers gave the green light for vendors to start preparations for this year's festivities, but yet again, they were forced to cancel.

"A lot of people wanted us to come back this year," Thoj said. "Especially for Asian Americans, it's been a tough couple of years."

He says due to budget issues, it was beyond what the organization could afford.

"To be honest, the cost of security was the main reason," Thoj said.

Last year, six people were killed and dozens injured after an SUV rammed through a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin. According to a St. Paul Police Department spokesperson, a new staffing policy was put into place for all city events to provide resources to keep them safe.

He says in the past organizers would work with individual SPPD offices to arrange off-duty officers for events. Last year, however, following tragedies across the country, a new policy was put into place to professionalize the way events were staffed.

According to the policy, one officer is required for every 500 people attending events without alcohol, and the same for every 250 attendees at events with alcohol.

"In previous years, it was more affordable," said Thoj. "The cost for security has just risen for us more than 200%, and that was the main item in our budget that would drive us way above what we have fundraised," he said.

But as event cancellations continue to pop up, Thoj is hoping for a light at the end of the tunnel.

"For Twin Cities Asian Americans, the pandemic has hit disproportionately," he said. "And the heightened Asian-American hatred over the last two years and we just wanted to put on a good event."

Now, he is hoping to work with SPPD to ensure the organization has the resources to put on the event next year.

"This will give us more time to find solutions to meet those budget needs," Thoj said.

Meanwhile, St. Paul Police says the reason for the policy change is to ensure large events are safe for everyone. They put out a statement saying, in part:

Our goal is to do everything possible to ensure that large events are safe for everyone while at the same time being good stewards of resources. We use best practices that have been developed over the years and only charge events for the services necessary to make sure everyone is safe.

