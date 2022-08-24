Local crisis nursery says baby found at MSP prompts concern, not surprise

For months, the Greater Minneapolis Crisis Nursery has been working to keep up with demand from families seeking emergency childcare and crisis support.

MINNEAPOLIS — More than two days after police at Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport discovered a baby girl with a "woman in crisis," the 10-month-old has been identified and reunited with her mother.

Airport police thanked the public for helping identify the girl and her mother on Wednesday.

Little else is known about the girl or her mother, but the leader of a local crisis nursery says, sadly, the circumstances sound all too familiar.

"We've seen more people reaching out to us in need of help," said Mary Pat Lee, executive director of the Greater Minneapolis Crisis Nursery. "Parenting children is one of the hardest and most important roles in our community, and we want to make sure they have what they need," Lee said. "Everybody needs help, and that's why we're here."

The Greater Minneapolis Crisis Nursery may be located in south Minneapolis, but it's designed to be quickly within reach from anywhere in the Twin Cities.

"We're a phone call away," Lee said. "We have a crisis line and you can call us any time of the day or night. We'll put you in touch with a trained professional who can talk to you about what's going on and what you need and what that child you're with needs."

For some parents, that might include access to emergency childcare for kids ranging from newborns to six-year-olds.

"Children can stay with us up to three days at a time, up to 30 days in the course of a year," Lee said. "The goal is to give the parent whatever respite or time they need to deal with whatever it is that constitutes a crisis."

Lee says the nursery saw a drop in demand during the first year of the pandemic, which Lee attributes to a combination of COVID fears, and federal financial assistance and the rent moratorium. But as that help was phased out, Lee says the nursery now typically fills up a few days a week.

Lee: "The four biggest reasons people use our services are mental or physical health problems, domestic violence, homelessness — those are all real issues that are on the rise right now."

Erdahl: "What is the most typical situation that you might encounter?"

Lee: "A parent reaches out to us, particularly if it's a first time, and says, 'I'm just exhausted. I need help.'"

From there, she says the conversation begins to shift toward longer term solutions, with the help of home visiting services.

"If a parent uses our overnight care once or twice, (home visit staff) start working with them to really try and get their family to a place where they're not in crisis," she said. "And where they feel like they can meet their children's needs."

She says getting there is never easy, but it is possible as long as they are willing to take the first step and pick up the phone.

"Imagine the courage it takes for somebody to call us," Lee said. "One, they are acknowledging that they need help, which is huge. Two, they are saying to a stranger, can you help me with my children. That is an amazing parent, and we want to support and encourage parents to recognize that."

Fortunately, Lee says the Greater Minneapolis Crisis Nursery is catching up to the increased demand thanks to additional childcare staff, who are starting this week. She says volunteer support has also been critical, as well as donations, which provide 80% of revenue.

For information on how to help — or seek help — click here.

