Local Ukrainian community and non-profit helping those devastated by Mississippi tornadoes

MINNEAPOLIS — American Service, a non-profit based out of Minneapolis, and the local Ukrainian community, are going to Mississippi to help those affected by the tornadoes that claimed the lives of more than 20 people.



"We can kind of see the uprooted trees in this area too," said Aswar Rahman, Executive Director with American Service.



They didn't just look at these images and turn away. It pushed them to act.



"We're bringing a supply of however water bottles that can fit into the truck, so we know there are a lot of variables that we are working with but we know that there will be many ways to help," Rahman said.



Rahman said the organization has helped more than 80 Ukrainian newcomers find homes and jobs in the Twin Cities. Now, those who once needed help, are offering help of their own, making the more than 2,000-mile roundtrip journey to Mississippi and back.



"When we told people about helping out there was not a single person who hesitated," Rahman said.



Director of Operations, Sofiia Rudenko, says many on this trip have been in the U.S. for just months - but seeing the devastation that the tornadoes have caused in Mississippi, similar to the flattened cities of their homeland gave them a reason to assist.



"We know how it is to need help and we want to give help for those are I need to," Rudenko said. "We used to have the same - it was another reason, not nature, and here the situation is kind of the same, I hope these people will feel a little better after we go there."



They're planning to arrive Tuesday night in Rolling Fork, Mississippi, a town completely flattened by an EF-4 tornado.