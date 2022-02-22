Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve discusses impact of landmark settlement

The U.S. Soccer Federation and the women announced a deal Tuesday that will have players split $22 million, about one-third of what they had sought in damages.

MINNEAPOLIS — It was a groundbreaking fight, with a rallying cry heard around the world.

"You hope that it's the start of something, it's an inflection point its what you hope," said Minnesota Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve, after U.S. women's soccer players reached a landmark settlement with the sport’s American governing body over equal pay.

The U.S. Soccer Federation and the women announced a deal Tuesday that will have players split $22 million, about one-third of what they had sought in damages. The USSF also committed to provide an equal rate of pay for the women and men when they get down to settling their next collective bargaining agreements.

But this fight, in its long drawn out battle, was bigger than one team, one sport.

"I know that the women's national team has known that their fight is not just for themselves its not just for the ones before them, the young after but for all of women's sports. and frankly. women in business, women everywhere," Reeve said.

Women everywhere, in every workplace, of every age.

"This is a fight that you and I have fought for the entirety of our careers, continue to fight, ongoing for every profession. … To know that our male counterparts, if you are doing the same work and they continue to get paid more on the dollar, is one of the most maddening things, I think, to go through as a person," Reeve said.

And so as this settles, the call for equity continues. A call that isn't just one for women, because women aren't the only ones who want us to get paid fairly for the work we do.

