Middle schoolers advocate for allowance of larger animals on light rail trains

The students with the Animal Humane Society presented their ideas before a Met Council Member.

ST PAUL, Minn. — When we think about public transportation, we often think about equity and the opportunities of it that public transit brings to people.

A group of St. Paul students have been getting together through the Animal Humane Society to do just that for pet owners, in light of the AHS's new clinic opening in St. Paul.

Currently, the light rail trains, operated by Metro Transit, allow for service animals and small animals that are able to fit into pet carriers only.

However, larger dogs may need veterinary care too. This was top of mind for the folks at the Animal Humane Society's new St. Paul clinic.

"You open up a very low cost veterinary center and then the next challenge is making sure everybody can get there," Kyle Roff said. Roff is one of the Humane Educators at AHS. He leads a group called the PACK, a group of students who meet after school every Thursday to discuss animal welfare issues.

The PACK includes 13-year-old Gwen McRoberts and Samantha Murray. Both are students at Murray Middle School.

"I thought it was important [to allow larger dogs on light rail trains] because if larger dogs need to get to a vet from the train they they would be able to," Samantha said. "Because only small dogs that fit in carriers can go on the trains."

So with this issue of equity on top of mind, the students got to work and ended up presenting their ideas to a Metropolitan Council Member. Their ideas were full of plans like clean-up stations, ticket surcharges and separately designated cars for those with animal companions.

"That would help cut down with allergies," Gwen said. "If you had an allergy to a dog, and you wouldn't have to be sitting with a dog right next to you that might make you upset. So if you had separate cars for other dogs, it would probably be less stressful on the dogs as well as humans."

Laura Baenen, a Metro Transit spokesperson said she was very impressed with the students.

"That's very cool that they are so civic minded and they're also thinking about ways that transit can help improve people's lives," she said. "But I do have to say right now is not the right time to make a change like this."

Baenen said the pandemic has made upkeep on the trains very difficult.

"Due to biohazards with humans as well, on top of that--before we would ever make a change like this, we would want to do some real research and that would include talking to our customers to find out what they would feel about a change like this."

Regardless of the outcome, Roff with the Humane Society said he's proud of the initiative that the students have taken.