Help make this a Merry Christmas for families in need

One year after "Breaking the News" viewers overwhelmingly gave to his coat campaign, Jesse Ross has a new vision to help families this holiday season.

MINNEAPOLIS — It's the time of year, where we receive gifts, yes; but giving, that's what we want to focus on right now.

And we're going to do it with a fella you might recognize - he was on Breaking the News last year with an ask for you to give, and did you ever.

The last time Jesse Ross was on the show, "I did a big coat drive, a really big coat drive."

A coat drive where he asked you, Breaking the News viewers, for help getting 360 coats for 360 kids at two Minneapolis elementary schools.

"Asked for 360, got 2,500," he said.

You set the standard in 2020, so let's see what Jesse is up to for 2021's Holiday Ask.

"I want to, in the most dignifying way, identify people in the community who could use a little help," he said.

Families who may not have it in their budget to give? He wants your families that may have it in yours, to make up the difference.

"Maybe they have a bunch of kids like me, maybe one kid, maybe lost a kid I don't know," Jesse said. "I want to be able to find those people, identify them, and to get their needs and to find another group of people out here in community who is listening to this, watching this who want to help and that's it."

And again, Jesse has proven to us, this micro-giving, works.

You and he and teaching the next generation, it is indeed better to give than to receive.

"I also care that my kids become really good citizens and people who can also give back and so modeling that without having to tell them what I'm doing, to see it, that grows on people."

You may be wondering, why?

Why does a guy with a full time job, a wife, and five kids of his own take this on?

"I don't feel like its my job. I do feel an immense responsibility for people. The people I haven't met yet. For people that I know, to my mother who created this wonderful heart I have to my father who worked his tail off to show me what work ethic looks like," Jesse said. "For me its about, I am here on this Earth to do good. That's all I care about."