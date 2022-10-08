Minnesota Gopher legend Clyde Turner remembered as pillar in Twin Cities community

The University of Minnesota announced Tuesday that one of the basketball program's greats, Clyde Turner, passed away at the age of 70.

MINNEAPOLIS — "I'd come over and work his camps, make some money in the summers," said Crystal Flint, who runs the Triple Threat Girls Basketball Clinic.

Flint -- who is also a former University of Minnesota Gopher -- remembers spending her summers working at Clyde Turner's basketball camps..

"When you went to Clyde Turner camps, you would see women that were coaches, whether they were adults or college athletes that came back," she said.

Turner was a legendary player for the Gophers from 1971 to 1973, and was later drafted in the fourth round of the 1973 NBA draft by the Milwaukee Bucks.

But to those who knew him off the court, he was so much more.

"When we first met in the 1980s, we were both coaching," said Charles Hallman, a long-time friend of Turner's and writer at the Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder. "I worked his day camp at Washburn High School and we've been friends every since."

A pillar in the community.

"He got a degree as a social worker," said Hallman. "He worked for Big Brothers, Big Sisters, Family Alternatives, that focused on placing foster children with same-race families, and then he went to Ramsey County, then he retired."

Continuing his outreach efforts by mentoring young people across the Twin Cities, and running the basketball camp where he taught kids the power of education.

"Basketball was just a hook, there were always other things," said Hallman.

"Clyde had an educational component that other camps don't," said Flint. "He would have the Clyde Turner Kwanzaa camps, where he would incorporate the seven principles of Kwanzaa. 'Umoja' means unity and Nia," she said.

Which means purpose was something Turner had up until his very last day.

"I went to see him to say goodbye on Monday evening, me and a young man named Robert Mestas, and we went to see him, and we didn't know it would be the last time," said Hallman. "I told him I love him and look forward to seeing him one day."

While a community is mourning his loss, they remember his motto.

"Practice hard, play hard, study hard," said Flint. "Excel in life -- that is his legacy," said Hallman.

His legacy etched in the hearts of those who knew him best.

Turner was scheduled to be inducted into Minnesota's M Club Hall of Fame this September, and will now be inducted posthumously.

