Minnesota woman shares journey into the world of running

Jacobson ran her first 26.2-mile race 10 years ago at the Twin Cities Marathon. She says it was after that race, that she realized she was hooked.

ROCHESTER, Minn. — A Rochester woman who started running in her 50s is now hoping to run 100 marathons before she turns 65 in 2023.

"Running gives me time to think," said Gwen Jacobson. "I can get away from the computers; I can get rid of the electronics; I get out and I'm able to enjoy nature — my mind is free."

Jacobson says her interest in running came 12 years ago after she found out a coworker's husband was battling cancer. She says a group from work decided to train for a 5K, and after realizing how much she enjoyed the process, she began running a 5K every month.

"All of a sudden, I fell in love with the sport of running," Jacobson said.

When Jacobson got comfortable with the 5K distance, she started training for a half marathon. When she completed a half marathon, she decided to train for a full marathon.

Jacobson ran her first 26.2-mile race 10 years ago at the Twin Cities Marathon. She says it was after that race, that she realized she was hooked.

As of Saturday, Jacobson has completed 85 marathons, including this year's London Marathon where she placed third in the world for her age group, and eight days later, finished first in the women's 60-64 age group at the Boston Marathon.

"You can get better as you get older; you don't have to settle for getting slower," Jacobson said.

Her next race is planned for next year in Berlin, followed by another in Tokyo.