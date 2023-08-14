Minnesotans remember deadly 1918 Cloquet fire in wake of Maui disaster

More than 100 years ago, Minnesota suffered its worst natural disaster.

CLOQUET, Minn. — It's a dark time in Minnesota history. The 1918 Cloquet fire took more than 450 lives in northern Minnesota. It's the largest natural disaster the state ever experienced, and it is one of the deadliest fires in U.S. history.

"People were building futures, homes, towns and businesses and the fire wiped them out," Dan Reed said.

Fifty years ago, Reed interviewed surviving fire victims for a book. He says he will never forget their stories about running from the flames.

"If the fire decided to kill you, it would. If it wanted to let you go, it would," Reed said.

The 1918 Cloquet fire was a series of fires that burned for weeks through Duluth, Moose Lake, Cloquet and Kettle River. It tore through 250,000 acres, fueled by 76 mph winds.

"You know if they made one wrong move, the fire would have got them," Reed said.

