MN Democrats weigh in on President Biden re-election bid

Last week, Congressman Dean Phillips became the first high-profile Democrat to call for a different presidential candidate in 2024.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Last week, Minnesota Congressman Dean Phillips — a Democrat — came out and said he thinks it's time for a new generation of Democratic leadership in the White House.

That is a big deal, to openly say he wants his party to pick someone other than President Joe Biden to run for re-election. Then on Tuesday, Congresswoman Angie Craig — also a Minnesota Democrat — took a similar path when she said to MinnPost she too was urging a new generation of Democratic leadership, and would NOT say if she would support President Biden for re-election.

So, where does the rest of the Minnesota Delegation of Democrats stand?

Congresswoman Ilhan Omar told KARE 11 that now is not the time to be talking about new leadership, so place her in the category of not saying Biden should step aside for someone else to run, at this time.

Congresswoman Betty McCollum is also sticking with Biden for now, saying, "Our nation is facing serious challenges that demand President Biden and this White House be 100% focused on governing – not an election some 27 months away. Right now, my priority is ensuring Democrats win in November, maintain control of Congress, and re-elect Governor Walz and our DFL ticket. Any other discussion is just distracting Democrats from the task at hand.”

Senator Tina Smith was short and to the point, saying she supports Biden's bid for re-election. Senator Amy Klobuchar also cut to the chase, saying "The President has said he is running for re-election, and he has Senator Klobuchar's support."

Why is this happening now?

Some of it could be due to the president's approval rating, which has hit an all-time low, as well as the the uncertainty surrounding the U.S. economy.

