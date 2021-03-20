MN immigration attorney provides perspective on border crisis

KARE 11’s Karla Hult sat down with Sarah Peterson, an immigration attorney, for perspective on how this crisis is similar and different from surges we’ve seen before

In a week of breaking news, you’d be forgiven if you missed any of the headlines related to an ongoing crisis at the U.S. Southern Border.

According to a statement by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas: “We are on pace to encounter more individuals on the southwest border than we have in the last 20 years.”

What’s more, according to the latest numbers from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, more than 9,000 migrants are unaccompanied children.

KARE 11’s Karla Hult sat down with Sarah Peterson, an immigration attorney and Adjunct Professor at the University of Minnesota Law School, for perspective on how this crisis is similar – and different – from surges we’ve seen before.

Peterson noted that while the challenges exist independent of politics, the current situation is at least partially related to previous immigration policies. She supports a careful review of the country’s immigration system to create a better overall approach.

“I think we need to be doing as much as we can, not only to help these children but also to make sure that we are looking at our immigration laws in a way that makes us smarter,” Peterson said, adding moments later: “I think that we should be digging deeper and having tough conversations to really get at what is smart immigration policy? How do we ensure our borders? How do we ensure that we’re helping people that really, really need our help the most?”

For more analysis on the what’s happening on our border, just listen to this story from Breaking the News.

And to learn more about what one Minnesota organization is doing on the border to help the humanitarian needs there, just go to: www.wearealight.org.