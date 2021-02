For over a decade, a street team, has gone out night after night to try and keep people alive during these dangerously cold snaps in Minnesota.

This frigid weather is Inconvenient to most people in Minnesota, but it could be deadly to those who are experiencing homelessness.

The Minnesota Coalition For The Homeless estimates on any given night 3,000 people in the state are living outside.

Jana Shortal interviews John Tribbett, the Director of the St. Stephen's Street Team.