Moms tap into generosity to make a Halloween filled with treats, no tricks

A group of Facebook users is spreading the spooky cheer. This and other creative ways people are going 'trick-or-treating' this year.

MINNEAPOLIS — During a year in which it feels like all the fun has been taken away from us, two moms from Big Lake decided the pandemic couldn't rip away their Halloween joy.

"I will have a bag of candy in a bowl that I just open up but I don't touch it," Tiffany OIlila said, explaining how she's going to be sticking to tradition on Halloween night. However, that's because her plans for celebrating Halloween a little differently already has been in the works.

Ollila and her neighbor Chelsea Warkenthien created a Facebook group called MN You've Been BOOed!! It's now gotten more than 19,000 users on it, just trying to spread the Halloween cheer.

"Every city in Minnesota has a spot on a post on the group, so you put your address down, someone picks an address from that post, they make a basket," Warkenthien said. "Just put some fun things in a basket and deliver it to that persons house."

The group serves as a coordinator for these neighborhood efforts. It's kind of like a little Halloween Secret Santa. This way, kids, who opt to not go trick-or-treating can get their candy. Some individuals have decided to show appreciation for the grownups too by adding in adult beverages to the basket delivery.

"And then just keep doing it and we hope everybody participates and everybody gives back and does it," Ollila said.

She added that she's gotten not only great feedback about how generous everyone is being but also how the projects have brought families together.

"Just sit back and make a basket with your children," Ollila suggested. "Go to the store, pick out items, let your children pick them out, do something as a family. a lot of our posts are like, 'oh my God, my kids loved doing ding-dong-ditch but we don't get in trouble for it!' so it's awesome to see it."

If good old social media generosity isn't your cup of tea, other people have shared creative Halloween night ideas as well.

The PVC pipe candy chute has been popular. It's a way to deliver candy outdoors, to children, while staying more than six feet away.

Other Facebook users have thought to stick popsicle sticks to candies that they "plant" in their front yard. This way, children can remain outside, while picking up their candy. No reaching into the same bowl as other people.

Both ideas, in complete compliance with CDC guidelines on making trick-or-treating safer.