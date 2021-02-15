Mound Westonka High School students collect thousands of stuffed animals in drive

The students of DECA, a nonprofit student organization, decided they wanted to give back during a pandemic.

MOUND, Minn. — The Business Center at Mound Westonka High School looked a bit different for the past couple of days.

Every table was piled high with stuffed animals squished into clear plastic bags. Each toy stacked on top of each other, each bag stacked on top of each other to create an even bigger mountain.

"We were hoping to get anywhere from 300, 500," Anna Reier said. "Maybe 750?"

Reier, a junior and an officer of DECA, a student-run nonprofit dedicated to helping students focus on careers in marketing, finance and hospitality, laughed as she took a look at the stuffed animals that obviously had surpassed her expectations.

Reier, along with Junior Kathryn Collins and Sophomore Laura Sunnarborg, called on the community for a simple donation. They asked for stuffed animals, once loved. They did not expect the community to clear out shelves at stores and deliver to the degree that it did.

"It kind of started from an environmental aspect, and as we picked up traction within our community, it has shifted into this thing to benefit the kids," Reier explained. "What we're hoping to do here is to bring smiles to kids going through a hard time and are struggling during this pandemic."

The goal was to break the cycle of toys going into the landfill and to share the comfort-- a stuffed animal can bring.

"One of our main receiving places is the Hennepin County Sheriff's department," Reier said. "What they're going to do is take these and put them in cars with their deputies so that when they go to calls where maybe a child was put into an unfortunate situation they can give them to that child."

"The overwhelming sense of community in this room is really amazing," Collins said. "Just watching as the cars come by and each family says goodbye to stuffed animals that hold a lot of memories for them--that they were selfless enough to give them to us and to kids who haven't been as fortunate as some of the kids in our community."

"These stuffed animals had stories with their previous owners, and can go on to have a story with their next owner," Sunnarborg added. "However it gets to them--it could be really beneficial in their lives."