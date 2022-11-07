'It's hurtful': Muslim community speaks out on councilman's comments directed at Somali youth

It was apparently made this past weekend as the councilman met with Ward 3 constituents, addressing recent crime over the July Fourth holiday. While the sounds of cheers followed the council member's remark at the event, his words are now sparking outrage from some city leaders and community members in the Twin Cities.



"I mean, it's hurtful. You always want to see where people are coming from, but initially you have this knee-jerk reaction," said Mohamed Ibrahim, with CAIR-MN. "That's when we spoke to a couple of people to make sure what we were hearing is correct."



Ibrahim says the comments also came during one of the holiest weekends in Islam, when Muslims across the state gathered to celebrate the Eid al-Adha holiday.



"We've seen it for decades now where you have the scapegoating of Somali communities with acts of violence with little to no proof, but it's the attacks that we've seen — fear mongering," he said. "We've seen things as recent as rice bags in Lino Lakes with hateful messages, so to see an elected official perpetuate these stereotypes, tropes, doesn't only put the Somali community in danger, but other communities of color in danger as well," he said.



Rainville is the council member for Ward 3, which spans parts of Minneapolis' downtown neighborhoods. It was there, over the July Fourth holiday weekend, that video was captured showing people shooting fireworks at pedestrians and into balconies and condos. Several people were also injured in a shooting at Boom Island Park.



In response to Rainville's statement, fellow council members Jeremiah Ellison, Aisha Forward and Jamal Osman issued a response saying, in part: