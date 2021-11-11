Serving with pride: National Guard sergeant shares journey as a gay woman in the military

Sgt. 1st Class Lina Knox has served three deployments in nearly 15 years with the Minnesota National Guard.

When she walked in to sign up in 2007 at 21 years old, she had to say she was someone she wasn't because our military didn't ask — and she didn't tell.

Lina knew as a kid in north Minneapolis she wanted to be someone to many when she could. So, 10 days after she turned 21, she went to enlist.

"I watched a National Guard commercial and I just was like, 'I think I'm gonna do it,' and I walked to a recruiting office in Roseville and said, 'Don't feed me a line, I'm gonna sign today.' And I did," she said.

Knox signed knowing the sacrifice could be her life, and yet, signed knowing she would have to sacrifice her truth.

"At least getting in the military, you had to be really mindful because there was paperwork you had to fill out that actually says that you are, in so many words, you are not gay; you aren't going participate in homosexual activity — all of these things. I didn't want that to define who I was because I really did want to serve," Knox said.

She did not tell on the form that she is gay — a fact she has known since she was 13 years old. She went on to serve, which it turns out, is the course many of the men and women who serve as gay people in the military take.

"There was, like, everyone was gay. Like, there was 20 people on my first deployment. Everyone was cool; it was great," Knox said. "It was just like, this was a part of our life, but it didn't define us."

Knox also carried another identity not as easily camouflaged.

"There's a few of us that are a person of color and part of the LGBTQ community, and we are truly unicorns in the military," she said.

Those who served under "don't ask, don't tell" played by the rules that they didn't make, but along the way, some got lucky.

In 2008, while deployed in Iraq, Knox met an Army-enlisted, higher-up — a gay woman who she would eventually marry.

"It's awesome she understands things I am going through and vice versa," Knox said.

Knox told KARE that out of every holiday, sharing Veterans Day with her wife makes it "the best one." She and her wife loved and love serving their country, and now, each other.