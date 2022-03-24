New Richmond couple gives birth on highway ramp

Ariel Olive Marie Bieniek-Phelps was born March 20 at 11:40 p.m. on an off-ramp of Interstate 94 near Radio Drive in Woodbury.

NEW RICHMOND, Wis. — Imagine being born on an off-ramp of a busy interstate, in a car.

"I don't know if I'll ever look at the vehicle the same," Baily Bieniek-Phelps said with a laugh.

As a mother of four, Bieniek-Phelps knew the drill. That was until Sunday night, when her baby daughter decided she'd like to see the world ASAP.

"Knowing that with my other children once my water broke, it was pretty quick after that--not quite as quick as she came — but we hopped in the car and started heading toward St. Paul," she said.

They never made it to St. Paul. In fact, they only got as far as Radio Drive in Woodbury.

"All of a sudden, I said, 'Babe, we gotta pull over, this is happening now, there is no turning back, she's coming,'" Bieniek-Phelps said. "We pulled over, and he flew out of the car to help me, and realized that her whole head was out. We decided, alright this is happening, you're right, he told me to take a deep breath and push and we did and she was out."

"I didn't want to stop on the freeway, because I didn't need the stress of anybody flying past or anything like that," Bieniek-Phelps' husband Tim said. "I was just like, 'What, what do you want me to do? I'm not a doctor.' But from there, as Baily said, my daddy instincts took over. You knew that your baby had to come out healthy, you had to make sure she was breathing and everything like that so yeah."

So on Sunday, March 20 at 11:40 p.m., out came Ariel Olive Marie Bieniek-Phelps. As they waited for EMS to arrive, she remained cozy in the passenger seat of a Ford explorer, snuggled up in a hoodie that happened to be in there, too.

"I always tell him, 'Would ya quit leaving your hoodies in the car?'" Baily said. "He normally has five of them in there."

And as they were waiting for the ambulance, Tim said he was thankful not just for his hoodie, but also for his shoes as he was on the phone with dispatch.

"[They] asked if I had anything to tie off the umbilical cord with-- walked me through 6-8 inches down, ended up taking off the shoelaces of my Chuck Taylors and tying it around her umbilical cord until paramedics arrived," he said.

The little interstate miracle is doing just fine. Having arrived as quickly as she did, she is in absolutely no hurry now to be anywhere else, but in the arms of her parents.

"We talked about how on her birthday every year we'll take her over there to take a picture just because we think it will be kind of fun to document that as she gets older," Bieniek-Phelps said. "Like this is where you were born! It's not very often that parents can take their child to where they were born...bring them to the hospital but that's as far as you can go with it."

Watch more Breaking The News: