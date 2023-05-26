New Uptown resource center 'totally committed' to youth

The Totally Committed Resource Center is offering several summer opportunities for kids, teens and college students.

Example video title will go here for this video

MINNEAPOLIS — A new resource center in Uptown is heading into its first summer and the man behind it is no stranger to the Twin Cities.

Coach Tyler Phillips is the one who helped Patrick Henry's football team go from winless to nearly undefeated last season, and he's hoping to take that winning formula to his new center.

Located on Hennepin Avenue, Phillips describes the Totally Committed Resource Center as a one-stop shop for health and wellness. Through his own business within it, Totally Committed, he offers personal training and group workouts.

"We have a beautiful 1,800-square-foot, high-performance gym," Phillips said. "We also have other entities and businesses within the space."

He opened the center in November and since then, six businesses have moved in and all are BIPOC- or women-owned. Aware of area violence involving young people and calls for more programming, Phillips emphasized the center is not just for adults.

"The area's been really rough," he said. "Since we've been here, I've kind of gotten to see it on the ground. Even before we got here. But what I want to be able to provide is resources and options for these kids."

Phillips says a total of 12-15 interns will be selected and while they won't be paid, the opportunity may lead to employment at the various businesses or the greater resource center.

The program officially begins July 1. However, St. John's University junior Jakari Hunnecook and Indian Hills Junior College freshman Syrron White are already interning for Phillips. Both are Patrick Henry High School graduates.

"I play football and run track," Hunnecook said. "Working with him, he has gotten me better. Like, more explosive, more quicker, more faster."

"In business, it's kind of like a team experience than individual so that's pretty much what I picked up from being around here," added White, a wrestler studying business management at his Iowa school.

Also this summer, the center will host a day camp for kids eight to 13 years old. Only 15 spaces are available, so anyone interested is encouraged to apply now. Camp runs June 19 through July 14.

And one more thing.

"We are launching a nonprofit, the ChainLink Foundation, which will allow us to do youth development programs for the community year-round," Phillips said. "Hopefully we can even create change in our first summer."

Watch more Breaking The News: