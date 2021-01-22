Now that the election, inauguration are over, it's time to get to work

MINNEAPOLIS — The party is over, now it’s time to govern, and with a tiny tie breaking majority in the Senate – it won’t be easy to get legislation to pass.
The United States Senate is divided right down the middle with a plus-1 for Democrats because Vice President Kamala Harris is the tie breaking vote. But the Senate is not like the House. The House can pass bills with simple majorities, but in the Senate, it's more complicated.
Jana talks with University of Minnesota political science professor Kathryn Pearson about the Senate split, the filibuster and what it all means.