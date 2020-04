A senior tennis player from St. James started this school year with a goal on breaking a school record. Now, he's just grateful he ever got to play.

Ben Foss, a senior at St. James High School in St. James, Minnesota had one goal this school year.

He wanted to break the school's record for most singles matches won in a season.

Coronavirus cut his dreams short.

But it also gave him, a humbling lesson in what matters.