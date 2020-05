The "Obituary" section last Sunday in the Star Tribune was 11 pages long. Not all of them died from the coronavirus, but many did.

Eleven pages.

That is what many saw in the "Obituary" section of the Star Tribune last Sunday.

Eleven pages of lives lost.

No, not all of them died due to COVID-19.

Some didn’t list the cause of death.

But many did, and it was COVID-19.