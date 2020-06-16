One Last Thing: Jana reflects on Supreme Court's ruling that LBGTQ people can't be fired for who they are

A decision in June, much like last time, changes lives for LGBTQ people.

MINNEAPOLIS — I have some thoughts on the Supreme Court decision today - that ruled, people like me cannot be fired for being who we are.

There was a term used for years - "married on Sunday, fired on Monday" that even when I would read it, would render me speechless.

That I could marry a woman on Sunday, and in half of the states this country, show up to work as a newlywed and not be celebrated, but terminated on Monday.

The decision on this June day felt like a decision on another June day - five years ago.

The one that said, yes, I could marry her.

And he could marry him.

The decision that said that we, gay and trans people, ask for equal dignity in the eyes of the law, and that the constitution of this country, grants us that right.

That we shall, in fact be wed, just like anyone else.

Now we can marry, and work...without fear.

Which is another thing, that as I say out loud, I struggle with what to say next.

Because to remember that until this day people could be denied their right to work, because of who they are?