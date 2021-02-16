One Last Thing: St. Stephen's says 'Thank you!'

The St. Stephen's Street Team needed $33,000 to expand its program of helping those experiencing homelessness amid the cold, winter months.
Almost immediately, people began donating money.
Not only did the organization reach its goal, but it surpassed it, getting more than $51,000 in donations as of Monday evening.
"WOW. Thanks to the generosity of hundreds who want to ensure that unsheltered folx have access to needed services, we have met our $33k goal," St. Stephen's Human Services said in a tweet. "We were optimistic we would get there by the end of winter. We are overwhelmed with gratitude that it happened in 36 hours! THANK YOU!"
Check out their website if you would still like to donate to the cause.