Three-time Paralympian Mallory Weggeman shares parenthood journey

Mallory and Jay are hoping their story helps change the conversation about male infertility.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — When you hear the name of Mallory Weggeman, naturally you think of the three Paralympic Games she's been in the pool as well as the medals, but you may not know that it was her paralysis at age 18 that made swimming her baby.

"When I was paralyzed, everything kind of shifted. And swimming became my place that I found myself," Weggeman explained. "It was the place I grieved, it was the place that I kind of came back to life, and the place I started seeing a path forward."

A path forward is an understatement.

Her work speaks for herself, but while swimming became one bright spot after her injury, there was a part of her she was unsure of.

Jana: When you were injured, did you ever think, "That eliminates my chances of having kids"?

Weggeman: I did. It was one of those questions I didn't ask for years. I actually didn't ask the doctor until (me and my husband, Jay) went together. I was five years post injury and I finally got up the courage to ask, "What does this mean for having children?"

The medical answer was that she absolutely could successfully carry a child to term, but then she also had to battle society's view of what she was capable of.

"We still get it, we still get comments of, like, 'Is it fair for you to put your children through that?'" said Mallory "First of all you don't know me, and don't assume that because I'm on four wheels, I am any less capable of being a parent than you.'

"It was less about me trying to figure out what would life look like, and the version of what my life should look like that society put on me."

Mallory and Jay set aside any expectations society had, and after the 2020 Tokyo Games, they knew it was time to try to get pregnant. But...

"We knew based on the numbers that there was literally no way we could naturally have children," Weggeman said.

The numbers had to do with Jay.

"For us, I wanted to have kids so bad, and I didn't want to be the reason why we couldn't," Jay said. "For me, that was a big thing I carried."

Jay couldn't produce enough sperm to conceive naturally, so he searched the internet — the world — for men talking about it, and when he didn't find that support, that's when he and Mallory knew they had to tell their story.

"Vulnerability is strength, and I think, as males, we look at vulnerability as a weakness, and I hate that," Jay said. "I wish that would change because I'm not less of a man because I can't produce a certain way. I can't produce sperm, and that's just reality. ... and that's OK."

It's OK Jay said yes to an invasive surgery to determine if there was sperm that could fertilize an extracted egg of Mallory's, and it was a success. They're pregnant after a year of trying.

"I know we don't have to talk about it, but we feel like we have to talk about it because that's part of changing the conversation," said Mallory, "changing it around male infertility. Frankly, we live in a society where were don't celebrate parents with disabilities."

No, we do not. So let's start now by celebrating a family who is so ready to grow.

Jana: What are you looking forward to most about being a dad?

Jay: Just holding little one and sitting in the rocker in the nursery and seeing mal wheel in and just knowing our family is complete.

