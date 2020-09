When Andre Conley was killed on Monday, his school family was faced tragedy again

MINNEAPOLIS — Patrick Henry High School Principal Yusuf Abdullah is trying to lead.

Lead his school community in a time when it is hurting.

When Andre Conley was killed on Monday he became the second student that school family lost to gun violence in five days.

It's not normal.

And Principal Yusuf isn't going to stop saying so.

Here is his conversation with Jana Shortal.