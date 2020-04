For more than two decades, Rosario has told the stories of the people.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Ruben Rosario loved writing.

And he loved listening.

And those loves combined made for an incredible conduit for your stories, on the pages of the Pioneer Press.

But after 28 years, Rosario decided to take an offer of retirement from the paper - an offer that came in response to the impact of this virus.

On his second day of this retirement come early he had a chat with Jana about it all.

Here is Rosario's goodbye column in the Pioneer Press.