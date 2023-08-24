Planning a sensory-friendly visit to the State Fair

The Fraser Sensory Building provides an escape from the crowds while a sensory-friendly morning at Mighty Midway & Kidway is set for Aug. 28.

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minnesota — The Minnesota State Fair can be overwhelming, especially for people with sensory processing differences.

"It's very fun to have a good time but sometimes it can be very overwhelming with the sounds and all the people and just everything," said Erin Timmerman, 10, of Minneapolis.

The Fraser Sensory Building provides an escape for fairgoers of all ages who may find the sights, sounds, smells, and crowds overwhelming. Fraser provides autism, mental health, and disability services across the state. This is the nonprofit's third year at the fair — located on Cosgrove Street, across from the Education Building and next to the Home Improvement Building.

"Sensory processing needs are definitely common in individuals on the autism spectrum. They also occur in people with ADHD, anxiety, traumatic brain injuries, or PTSD. Even seniors with dementia, all sorts of different life experiences," said Gina Brady, sensory supports and training program manager at Fraser.

Fraser-trained sensory support volunteers are on hand at the building which is sectioned into two parts. The front is an active sensory space while the back of the building includes a quiet and cool space for people to escape to. The room includes swings, beanbag chairs, weighted blankets, noise-canceling headphones and more.

When asked about the room, Timmerman said, "It helps me regulate my body."

"It's fantastic. Me, being a person with autism who is 38 years old, I definitely recommend this for anybody, any age, any ability in life," said Tim Moots of Roseville. "In there, you're transported to another world. It's amazing because it's just like two steps below but those two steps, even one step, is just a huge difference."

For the first time, the Minnesota State Fair is holding a sensory-friendly morning at Mighty Midway and Kidway on Monday, Aug. 28. Lights, sounds, and non-safety-related announcements will be minimized for those enjoying rides and games on that morning. It takes place at Kidway from 9 to 11 a.m. and at Mighty Midway from 10 a.m. to noon.

Fraser has compiled a list of other tips for enjoying the fair. To better avoid the crowds and long lines, arrive early and consider attending during the week on Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday when attendance is lower. Fraser has also put together a pre-visit story.

"Those pre-visit materials really are to empower people who maybe have never been to the fair so they know what to expect," Brady said.

Brady also recommends people bring sensory tools, like noise-canceling headphones and fidgets. They also are selling sensory kits at the Fraser Sensory Building.

You can read more tips from Fraser and the Epilepsy Foundation of Minnesota for visiting the fair with sensory sensitivities, along with a full accessibility guide, here.

