President Biden issues executive order allowing transgender service members to serve openly

The executive order comes after the Trump-era military transgender ban from 2017.

MINNEAPOLIS — Prior to Bill Clinton's Don't Ask, Don't Tell (DADT) policy, gay men and women were completely banned from serving in the United States military. However, Don't Ask, Don't Tell, wasn't a victory either.

The policy was seen as a simply repackaged version of the same ban, through which gay service members were still silenced.

Then came the repeal of DADT by the Obama administration in 2011, allowing gay service members to serve openly.

In 2016, there was another victory, this time for transgender people who could then serve openly as well.

Then in July of 2017, the Trump administration shut that down with a single tweet.

Now, nearly four years later, the Biden administration has issued an executive order, allowing transgender service members to serve openly, once again.

"I was very excited," Terrance Robertson said. "It's a bit bittersweet, now that I'm no longer in the military, having just retired two months ago. I know a lot of folks that I served with are also of the same mindset right now, we all knew it was coming and it feels like a big weight lifted off everyone's shoulders."

Robertson, who is a retired Major of the Minnesota Army National Guard, said the change via the executive order is important, especially the part where transgender service members who had previously been dishonorably discharged can now have that changed.

"When you receive a characterization of discharge that is anything other than honorable, that has implications on your prospects for employment," he explained. "Going to school, for so many background checks, it's multi, multi faceted. Having that be retroactively reversed is a necessity."

But even with this change, he says it's difficult, knowing that his identity – along with thousands of other transgender service members' – is used politically.

"Merely existing as a member of the LGBTQ community, especially someone who is transgender, you are politicized," he said. "Your body is inherently political, it turns political. I wish it wasn't the case, but I feel like that is used in a manner to advance things like hate and discrimination and placate to false narratives about what certain communities are or not."

Robertson said he feels hope and that he wishes others would feel the same. However, he is not without worries about potentially another executive order from another administration down the road.