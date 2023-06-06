Reflecting on the 2022-2023 school year

ST PAUL, Minn. — The school year is almost over for most students in the state and this past year has been something special. It's been a year that has been, for the most part, completely removed from the emergency of COVID and all that went with it that made school, difficult.
To reflect Jana went to talk to three teachers in the St. Paul Public Schools.
Here is her chat with Ada Kristel Perez, Dusty Thune and Andrea Nthole.
Watch more Breaking The News:
Watch all of the latest stories from Breaking The News in our YouTube playlist:
WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+
Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.
- Add KARE 11+ on Roku here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Roku Channel Store.
- Add KARE 11+ on Fire TV here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Amazon App Store.
- Learn more about the KARE 11+ app for Apple TV in the Apple App Store.
- Learn more about KARE 11+ here.