Reflecting on the 2022-2023 school year

It's the end of another school year. So how are things going in the classroom? We're checking in with a few teachers.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST PAUL, Minn. — The school year is almost over for most students in the state and this past year has been something special. It's been a year that has been, for the most part, completely removed from the emergency of COVID and all that went with it that made school, difficult.

To reflect Jana went to talk to three teachers in the St. Paul Public Schools.

Here is her chat with Ada Kristel Perez, Dusty Thune and Andrea Nthole.

Watch more Breaking The News:

Watch all of the latest stories from Breaking The News in our YouTube playlist:

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+