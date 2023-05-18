Rep. Angie Craig asks FAA to investigate 'poop rain' in Burnsville

Craig asked the agency to investigate whether suspected biohazardous waste that reportedly fell from the sky in Burnsville came from an aircraft.

Example video title will go here for this video

BURNSVILLE, Minn. — U.S. Rep. Angie Craig has a message for the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA): Cut the crap.

In a letter to the FAA on Thursday, Craig (MN-02) asked the agency to investigate whether suspected biohazardous waste that reportedly fell from the sky in Burnsville Monday leaked from an aircraft.

Craig said her office can't rule out the possibility that it came from an airplane during flight, based on known flight paths in the area and a history of complaints by her constituents about the "operation, maintenance and impact of airports" in their communities.

"There have been many instances of human waste leaking out of aircraft mid-flight, so it is critical that we do everything possible to implement mitigation strategies and are transparent with those communities directly in-flight paths when malfunctions occur," the letter read. "My constituents have the right to live their lives without the threat of sewage getting in their coffee."

The alleged incident happened Monday morning when some Burnsville residents reported "brown excrement" falling from the sky and onto their vehicles.

This week, I heard some crappy news… reports of “poop rain” falling onto multiple of my constituents’ cars in Burnsville, MN.



I want to get to the bottom of this so we can ensure our communities are safe & healthy. I’m asking @FAANews to investigate if any planes were involved. pic.twitter.com/AnWu9QGaFN — Angie Craig (@RepAngieCraig) May 18, 2023

"Leakage is a real issue and in all seriousness, it's very unsanitary, it's very gross," Craig said to KARE 11's Jana Shortal Thursday. "My constituents should not be leaked on by poop and I really want to know what the FAA is doing to try to prevent this from happening."

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+

Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.

Watch more local news: