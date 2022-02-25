Russian organizations across the metro voice support for Ukraine

"Everyone has the same wish for this war to end immediately," said Mark Meister, Executive Director of The Museum of Russian Art.

MINNEAPOLIS — Its been nearly a week since Russian forces first invaded Ukraine, sparking outrage and a show of support from around the world as people join together in solidarity condemning the attacks.

Thousands in Russia have been arrested amid anti-war protests, and the sentiments of those anti-war cries are resonating with Russian organizations here in the Twin Cities. Including a tribute to the Ukrainian flag painted outside The Museum of Russian Art in Minneapolis.

"We work with the art of Ukraine all the time," said Meister.

Which he says carries more meaning than people realize.

"We work with the art and culture of all 14 countries that came out of the former Soviet Union in 1991," said Meister. He went on to say, "so we’re always exhibiting artists who were from Ukraine or artists who are now living in Minnesota who are form Ukraine, and we have many members and supporters from Ukraine.”

But it's not all peace and blessings for those standing with the Ukrainian people.

Across the river in St. Paul, Moscow On The Hill restaurant, which is owned by Russian-born immigrants, took to social media voicing their support for Ukraine, and their support is now being threated by anti-Russian bullying.

"We, as a Russian restaurant, really struggle...a lot of people send us really bad emails and google reviews and are not connected to us at all, they say we’re part of (Vladimir) Putin's regime. We’re not Putin, we’re not related to him and we’re not responsible for what Russia has done," explained Moscow On The Hill owner, Marina Liberman.

Which is disheartening on so many levels for Liberman, who has ties on both sides of this fight.

"My grandparents on both sides are from Ukraine," said Liberman.

But regardless of which side one may find themselves on, the reality of what’s unfolding is weighing heavily on those standing with a nation under siege.

"Our members and supporters are very happy that we have expressed this because they were concerned that the museum might be perceived incorrectly," said Meister.