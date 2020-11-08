Shelters, families look to change shelter policy asking people to pay for their stay

The decades-old policy asks families at two major shelters to pay for their stay at the shelter.

MINNEAPOLIS — There's an effort going on in Hennepin County to change a decades-old policy that requires families in two major homeless shelters to help pay for their stays there.

Hennepin County decided long ago that it would be a county that would lead in the fight to end families experiencing homelessness.

"In Hennepin County, there is a mandate to shelter all families expierince homelessness which is a really great thing," said Rinal Ray of People Serving People.

But all good things, even with good intentions, came with a cost.

Since 1995, the cost for that mandate meant the very families who needed to use a couple of the shelters-- People Serving People and St. Ann's-- had to pay a portion of the little money they had for their stay.

"I learned about self-pay after I started working at the organization, and I was kind of surprised that's how the shelter worked. That is not how I ever imagined shelter to work in our system," Ray said.

That surprise led to action, which Hennepin County said it had already started taking a year and a half ago, to fix the self pay system.

"It's a very old policy, in place for a very long time and I do think that the community and the perceptions and what makes sense has really changed," said Kate Heffernan Carson with Hennepin County.

Today, the county, People Serving People, and most importantly, a handful of families who have used or are using the shelters right now. are meeting to find a new way: one that lessens the burden of families having to contribute what little funds they have to the housing the county pledged to provide.

The reason is simple: and one told to Rinal and her staff at People Serving People often.

"We have been hearing for a long time that people hate this policy, very strong feelings about it," Ray said.

Feelings like they can't save up money to leave the shelter if they have to pay any of the little they bring in through work, or from assistance.

The county heard that too, and last year started changing the policy to allow families to save some of the money they had.

"I think what we want to take a look at is are there ways that families can save more money, maybe have an emergency fund so they can really enter the community enter housing in a really strong position to be successful," Heffernan Carson said.

It's fair to say everyone agrees today the old policy had to start to change, and it needs to keep changing if families truly can get their best chance at transitioning out of shelter and into more permanent housing.

While the old policy may have had good intentions, it kept too many from a fighting chance to get out of the cycle of experiencing homelessness.

"It may have a good intent, right, it may have the intent to maintain this broader mandate around sheltering all families and it may have a good intent around making sure families have a place to stay, we want families to have a safe and stable place to stay but there is also an impact to that policy that we need to pay attention to that is really detrimental to families building assets to be able to leave," Ray said.