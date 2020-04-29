Shop smart using this site made by University of Texas students

Never go store hopping to find that one elusive item, ever again.

MINNEAPOLIS — When University of Texas sophomore Rithwik Pattikonda was sent home because of the coronavirus, he and his friends decided they wanted to tackle a big problem that came with the pandemic.

"I knew Sriram and Darshan from somewhere and I knew Tammy from somewhere else," Pattikonda said. "We just built a team."

It didn't take Pattikonda, Sriram Hariharan, Darshan Bhatta and Taamannae Taabassum very long to come up with Instok.org, a website that tells you exactly what items are in stock, where. Type in the item you are looking for, along with your zipcode. Gone are the days jumping from store to store, looking for that one sold out item.

"When we came back from college, we realized that our parents were really struggling to find certain groceries," Pattikonda said. "We saw the news and we noticed that it's much more of a widespread of a problem. So people are going to five, six different stores to find a single thing, as we're trying to promote social distancing and not going out more than you need to. We thought there's a need to finding out where things are likely going to be in stock."

This way, you don't have to jump from one random store to another. You can also avoid having to wait for long shipping times or unavailable products on Amazon.

Pattikonda also added that he's heard good feedback of items that are also hard to find, but not top of mind like disinfectant wipes and toilet paper.

"Someone online said they needed distilled water for their CPAP-- their Sleep Apnea machine, so smaller things you may not have thought of are really crucial to some people," he said. "We love to make things, just trying to help people out and inventing things that impact people is really the motivation for us to keep going."

Pattikonda said they're sourcing inventory data directly from the stores' websites and that they are now fully operating in five states including Minnesota. He said he's just been spreading the word using hyper-local social media channels like Reddit's subreddits or Facebook groups to spread the word.

After hard-launching in as many states as they can, Pattikonda said his team will be working on bigger and better things, including turning the website into an app and creating a Google Chrome Extension.

"You can actually find out something that is out of stock, you can keep track of it and also comparing price so if you're on our website, we'll tell you where you can get something at a better price," he said. "We're really trying to fill gaps in the shopping experience."