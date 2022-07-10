Social media sleuths help reunite Minneapolis woman with jacket full of memories

A series of Facebook and Reddit posts connected Julietta Borman with her jacket, which was worth more than the sum of its 300 pins.

MINNEAPOLIS — When Anne Gabrys and her 1-year-old son, Ellis, went for a walk near their south Minneapolis home recently, they discovered a sad-looking jacket that demanded further inspection.

"It was all wet, just sitting in the alley," Gabrys said. "When I went to pick it up, I was surprised at how heavy it was. Then we noticed all the pins."

The soggy jean jacket was adorned with roughly 300 pins, some of which appeared to date back years.

"I thought, this must belong to a pretty interesting person," she said. "This had to mean something to somebody."

So Gabrys turned to her somebody.

Her husband, Alex Holzinger, took a photo and posted it to their neighborhood Facebook page.

"Found in an alley in south Minneapolis," Holzinger said, reading from the post. "Somebody clearly put a lot of time and probably money into the pin selection, so hoping to reunite it with its owner."

It didn't end up taking too long before they tracked down Julietta Borman.

"They were 100% correct. This jacket means a lot to me," she said.

Borman says her jacket disappeared a few weeks ago after someone stole a bunch of items from her car while it was parked outside her house about a mile away.

"Immediately, the pit of my stomach dropped and I was like, 'Wait, the one thing that's in here that's important is my jacket,'" Borman said. "It wasn't in there, and I started tearing up."

Borman had also tried turning to Facebook following the theft.

"To the person that took my button jacket, please return it," she said, reading from her post. "It's not about the jacket itself. It's about the memories of the pins and who gave them to me."

Those memories go all the way back to her childhood.

"I even have all of my Girl Scout pins on it," she said. "I was in Girl Scouts for about 15 years."

It turns out, those are the pins that eventually helped Alex Holzinger's post stick.

"I did not know anything about Girl Scout pins, but the internet did," he said. "They got down her age range and everything from that."

That came courtesy of some sharp sleuths on the Twin Cities Geeks Facebook group, and after a quick re-share on Reddit, it wasn't long before the mystery was solved.

"It was amazing, I mean, I think I posted it on Reddit at 6 or 7 a.m. at the latest," Holzinger said. "And (Borman) picked it up at noon."

A quick snapshot captured the moment Borman was reunited with her collection, especially the two that are closest to her heart.

"This is the one from the Valley of Fire," Borman said, pointing to one of the pins. "This was where my husband, Greg, told me that he loved me for the first time. The one next to it is from Bent Paddle. We went there right after he proposed to me in Duluth."

Julietta says her friends at the HUGE Improv Theatre in Minneapolis were the ones who ultimately connected her to Holzinger's post, but she says it's a mystery that took an entire community.

"It, 100%, means so much more now," she said. "The internet can be a really dark place, so this is one of the cooler things that I've seen come out of it, and the fact that people rallied around to come together and get it back to me was really — is really — amazing."

