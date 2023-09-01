Huge St. Paul office building donated to Salvation Army

The organization is working on big plans for the eight-story building, including services to combat poverty and homelessness.

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Salvation Army is no stranger to big — and unexpected — end-of-year giving, but receiving an entire eight story office building in downtown St. Paul was a lot more complicated than even the biggest red kettle donations.

"It happened real fast," said Major Jose Gonzalez, who oversees property for the Salvation Army in the Twin Cities. "I was wondering if we were going to make it before the end of the year."

The massive gift came courtesy of the Tareen and Walton Families, which purchased the Gallery Professional Building for $600,000 in 2021. A spokesperson for the families says the property, located at 17 West Exchange Street, has an appraised value of $5 million.

In a statement about the gift, Dr. Basir Tareen said, "It is heartbreaking to see so many homeless people lined up each evening with not enough beds available for all. We hope this building will help the Salvation Army in its work to address homelessness and poverty.”

Major Gonzalez says the Salvation Army intends to do exactly that, though concrete plans for the upper floors are still being discussed.

"We will soon begin moving our social services offices into the first floor," Gonzalez said. "Currently we have different locations around the Twin Cities. Rather than moving people around, we can all help in one location. It will be beneficial for the clients and for the Salvation Army."

He says discussions are just beginning for the seven remaining stories, but that the former medical office building might one day include a community clinic or dentist's office along with other services for those battling poverty or homelessness.

Gonzalez: "We want to focus on bringing people in one place."

Erdahl: "What guides this decision? It's a big one to make."

Gonzalez: "Yes it is. Our advisory board, the community, the needs of the community, and we are aware of the housing need in this community. Our current shelter is packed every single night. I mean, we have no beds currently available because they're full."

But the shelter currently operated by the Salvation Army is located in Minneapolis, and with the donated building located just around the corner from existing shelters, Gonzalez says the goal is to find the right fit for the entire neighborhood.

"Helping each other and collaboration, that's our goal," he said. "Where do we come and fill that gap. We don't want to take over, by no means. We want to fill the gap and where is the need that is coming from."

According to the Tareen and Walton families, "This donation will help provide resources to reduce homelessness and programming to address generational poverty in a needed area of St. Paul."

It's a lofty goal that Major Gonzalez says will require a lot more conversation — and fundraising — to fully realize.

After purchasing the building in 2021, the Tareen and Walton families also secured a $1.5 million affordable housing grant from Ramsey County. That grant will carry over if the Salvation Army meets the requirements attached to it.

