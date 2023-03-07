St. Paul PD investigating after missing education goat found dead

Police say they believe they found remains that belong to Hazelnut.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Nestled in a sprawling industrial park, is a haven that provides a little slice of farm in an urban area at Great River School in St. Paul.

The land, filled with goats, chickens and a duck provided girls like Honesty Oliver and Sophie Erikson a chance at rural life.

"I live in the city, so I don't get to do much with animals, and it's a very good way to get a break from school and all the stressful things that happen from school even though you're technically at the school," Oliver said.

However, last week, that peace was disturbed when someone came and stole one of three education goats they keep.

"One of the back panels of the pen had been kicked in or it looked like it, and someone had put it back," student Anika Overvoorde said. "And from there, we were able to get some security footage from both our security camera here as well as our neighbor's security camera, and we saw her getting loaded up into an SUV."

Students, staff and parents believe Hazelnut the goat was kidnapped June 23. St. Paul police later confirmed that they found goat remains that they believe belong to Hazelnut in an alley.

Police said they are investigating and no arrests have been made.

As for the two other goats – Midnight and Magnolia – they've been transported up north for safety.

"The goats are a big part of our community and they are loved by everybody at the school," Erikson said. "And they make a big impact on a lot of people's learning because they provide a space to just take a break."

Paradise will be on pause, until they find a safe way to resume.

"We would love to bring them back and continue this program, but I don't know," Anika's mother Lynn Overvoorde said, searching for words. "I don't know how we will figure out what to do next about that."

Great River School has started a GoFundMe in the hopes of safely continuing the goat program. To visit the GoFundMe, click here.

