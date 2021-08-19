St. Paul to issue watering fines for first time since 1988

In response to the drought, St. Paul Regional Water will begin enforcing an outdoor watering ban on Friday with help from neighbors.

ST PAUL, Minn. — For the first time since 1988, St. Paul Regional Water, which covers more than 400,000 customers across 11 east metro cities, is prepared to fine anyone who violates lawn watering restrictions.

The restrictions include a ban on most outdoor watering from the hours of 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Watering is allowed during cooler times on an odd/even schedule. Customers with Odd-numbered addresses can water on odd-numbered days of the month. Customers with even-numbered addresses can water on even-numbered days.

The move comes amid Mississippi pumping restrictions issued by the Minnesota DNR in response to the current drought conditions impacting the state.

KARE 11 reporter, Kent Erdahl, spoke with Racquel Vaske, Assistant General Manager of St. Paul Regional Water, about the reason for the restrictions and how they will be enforced.

Kent Erdahl: "How much are you needing to cut back?"

Vaske: "About another 9 million gallons that we need to drop for daily usage."

Erdahl: "That sounds like a lot."

Vaske: "It is a lot."

Erdahl: "How will enforcement work? Will you be out patrolling?"

Vaske: "Some employees may stop if they notice a violation, but there will not be specific patrols. Instead, we will be responding to calls and complaints. If a call comes in, a truck will respond, we will come out and see if, in fact, the sprinkler is running if it shouldn't be. If it is, our goal is really education."

The fine schedule begins with warnings, and increases through five steps:

First violation - Educational Notice

Second violation - Written Warning

Third Violation - $50 Fine

Fourth Violation - $100 Fine

Fifth and all additional violations - $150 Fine + water shut off

Erdahl: "A water shut off is a big step."

Vaske: "It is, but we would be talking about your fifth violation. At that point, we would be under the assumption that you are choosing not to comply. We're hoping it doesn't get there, some statistics we've looked at would show we should get 96% compliance just in those first two warning phases. We're really hoping we don't get to the fines with anybody. That's not our intent."

Erdahl: "But it was a polite request before. Now you mean business."

Vaske: "We do, and that's because the Minnesota DNR means business and the Mississippi flow rates continue to drop. This is becoming more and more serious. We need more help. We need people to really jump on board and help us get our demand rates down."

Erdahl: "Does that mean you need neighbors calling in neighbors?"

Vaske: "We need people to be watering less, that's really the goal here. How we'll find out that people aren't following those rules might come from (neighbors), yes."

If you do see a potential violation, keep in mind, there are some limited exceptions:

Commercial uses of outdoor water, including nurseries or community gardens.

New sod or seed can be watered if daily watering is required. It is recommended that any planting of new sod or seeds be delayed until the fall or until drought conditions subside.

Trees may be watered with a dripping hose, bucket, or tree watering bag as needed.

Vaske: "Watering trees is actually encouraged. Trees are a great thing for drought conditions long term. We want to make sure they survive these conditions. The same goes for vegetable gardens."

Erdahl: "How much is lawn watering really contributing to water usage?"

Vaske: "If people skip a shower it saves about 20 gallons of water. Skipping a shower for your lawn saves about 2,000 gallons of water, so it's a significant difference."

Erdahl: "I'm guessing people will keep a close eye on some businesses and cities watering habits, are they part of this?"

Vaske: "Yes, everyone within our service area is a part of these rules. We've been working closely with some of our larger customers already, through July, to make sure that they are aware and doing their part."

Erdahl: "What day is the Governor allowed to water and what day is the state capitol allowed to water? Do you know? I'm sure they'll will be calls."