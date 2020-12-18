St. Paul woman loses quilts made from late father's t-shirts

Mary Karlsson says her quilts never arrived and is hoping someone would spot them somewhere in the Twin Cities area.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Unfortunately in our time and age, the season of giving usually always includes a little bit of taking. It's that time of year when package thieves run rampant.

"It's devastating, it's such a special keepsake for a family to have items made out of their beloved's clothing," Jen Frohnauer said.

When Frohnauer heard that her neighbor Mary Karlsson who lives a couple of doors down was a victim of package theft, she reached out to Karlsson and found out that the missing package contained something irreplaceable for Karlsson.

"Mary's father passed away in May and we knew about that," Frohnauer said. "And she collected some of his clothing and had quilts made out of it, for her children and her nephews, so all of her father's grandchildren."

Distraught, Karlsson had asked Frohnauer to speak on behalf of her family. Frohnauer said she knows the package was delivered on Monday.

"There are five quilts, they're like lap-sized quilts, so not as big as a bed quilt," Frohnauer said. "The t-shirts have a lot of fishing, outdoor type insignia on them. Mary's father lived in Hayward WI, [so] some t-shirts, mention Hayward. A lot of outdoorsy silly, science type stuff."

Karlsson said in her Facebook post that her father was a retired middle school teacher who was legendary for his silly t-shirts.

Oddly enough-- neighbors with surveillance cameras say the package seemed to have been delivered to the back alley, and not out front on Monday.

"[The camera] is too far away to capture everything but all that was captured was the delivery truck so we did see footage of the delivery truck at the time the service provider said they had delivered the parcels," Frohnauer said.

Frohnauer added that the neighborhood is incredibly tight-knit, and she's helping get the word out there in the hopes that someone will see the quilts.

"Our hope is that we can recover all of them of course, but any of them would be wonderful," she said. "We want to distribute the photos of the quilts as far and wide as possible--over the Twin Cities area and beyond--just with the hopes that if someone nabbed the package and didn't realize how special the contents were. Maybe they tossed it out, maybe someone has the discarded packages back by their garbage or in their alley and they don't know how special they are. We just want them returned."