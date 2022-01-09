'It's my Disneyland' | State Fair super fan hasn't missed a day — or a new food item — in 5 years

Bryan Quammen started sharing State Fair food reviews on social media a few years ago, then his friends started requesting tours.

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — For many, the Minnesota State Fair is a fun time. For others it might be a beloved tradition.

For Bryan Quammen, it's something more.

"It's my Disneyland," said Quammen. "It's my 12 days of paradise every year."

And for the Maple Grove native, he really does mean all 12 days.

"This is day 8 of 8," he said. "I haven't missed a day in five years."

That's a level that even his wife, Carol Kruzel, can't touch.

"My most was seven days. I've never been able to do all 12," she said. "This is his happy place."

Kruzel, and his Quammen's co-workers at Bunny's Bar and Grill, are still very supportive of his yearly vacation.

"I'm responsible for filling my own shifts," Quammen said. "But everyone knows, when State Fair time comes, they're not going to see me."

They might not see him at work, but many spend some time following him online. For several years, Bryan has been chronicling, and reviewing all of the new fair foods on social media. The posts have attracted more than 17,000 Facebook friends, solely through word of mouth.

"As soon as the new foods come out, people ask, 'What are you excited about? What are you going to have? Make sure you keep posting,'" he said. "If it's on a stick, I've got to try it."

Quammen's reviews and State Fair knowledge have become so popular that this year some friends, and friends-of-friends, began scheduling fair food tours.

KARE 11 tagged along with Quammen and friends on Thursday, to find out what he's eating this year and what keeps him coming back.

To check out his Quammen's food reviews, follow him on @bryanquammen on Instagram or click here for his Facebook page.

