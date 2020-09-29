State wide poll shows Governor Walz's approval ratings are slightly down but still leading in the Metro

We're breaking down the KARE 11/MPR/Star Tribune Minnesota Poll's COVID-related responses.

MINNEAPOLIS — New information came out today from the Minnesota Department of Health and it shows we are seeing more COVID-19 cases in clusters throughout the state.

MDH officials said they are coming from work places and social gatherings. They added that it's often someone who is sick or someone who doesn't know that they are, who infects coworkers or people at public gatherings.

It's not just the case numbers that are slipping right now either. A new poll out Monday, shows confidence in the pandemic response is slipping too.

Through a KARE 11/MPR/Star Tribune poll, we are learning what Minnesotans think about the coronavirus pandemic.

The first question asked "Do you approve or disapprove of Tim Wal's job performance as governor?"

Fifty-seven percent of the state approved while 36% of the state disapproved. Seven percent of those polled said they're not sure. The margin of error is +/- 3.5 percentage points.

Compared to the same poll that was conducted back in Maym, Governor Walz's overall approval rating has slipped from 65% to 57%, but his support still remains strong in the Metro with Hennepin and Ramsey counties approving of his performance at 72%.

As for the specifics of the coronavirus pandemic, the poll asked, "If a vaccine for the coronavirus becomes available with approval from the government and support from scientists, will you immediately get vaccinated, or not?"

Forty-eight percent of Minnesotans polled said they would, and 43% said they would not.

When it comes to party lines, there actually isn't that big of a difference. Fifty-four percent of Democrats and 42% of Republicans both say they will be getting the vaccine.

As for how much the coronavirus is a personal concern for Minnesotans?

Forty percent of the people in the Twin Cities metro said they are somewhat concerned about getting seriously ill from the virus.

Age has always been a big key factor when considering the pandemic and 18% of those within the age category of 18 to 34 said they are very worried about getting sick.